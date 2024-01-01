rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071112
The German-American Cultural Center and Museum in Gretna, a small, mostly working-class city in Jefferson Parish on the West Bank, or west side, of the Mississippi River, near New Orleans

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8071112

