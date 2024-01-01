rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071223
Dancers and marchers visit the 2020 Juneteenth Celebration on Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dancers and marchers visit the 2020 Juneteenth Celebration on Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of the White House

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8071223

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Dancers and marchers visit the 2020 Juneteenth Celebration on Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of the White House

More