rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071255
The Iron Horse Memorial in Paducah, a Kentucky city at the confluence of the Ohio and Tennessee…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Iron Horse Memorial in Paducah, a Kentucky city at the confluence of the Ohio and Tennessee rivers

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8071255

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The Iron Horse Memorial in Paducah, a Kentucky city at the confluence of the Ohio and Tennessee rivers

More