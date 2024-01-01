rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071492
Sign on a country road near Stantonville, Tennessee, warning drivers of motorized vehicles to watch for horse drawn Amish buggies

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8071492

View CC0 License

