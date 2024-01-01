https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071586Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The House chamber of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, which accommodates the House of Representatives' 105 members Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8071586View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 933 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2720 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 13705 x 10652 px | 300 dpiTIFF 13705 x 10652 px | 300 dpi | 835.35 MBFree Download The House chamber of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, which accommodates the House of Representatives' 105 members More