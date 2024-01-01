rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071586
The House chamber of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, which accommodates the House of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The House chamber of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, which accommodates the House of Representatives' 105 members

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8071586

View CC0 License

The House chamber of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, which accommodates the House of Representatives' 105 members

More