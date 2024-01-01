rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071599
A street vendor awaits customers on Calle Ocho (SW 8th Street), the vibrant artery of the historic…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A street vendor awaits customers on Calle Ocho (SW 8th Street), the vibrant artery of the historic Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8071599

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A street vendor awaits customers on Calle Ocho (SW 8th Street), the vibrant artery of the historic Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida

More