The upper reaches of the Beaux Arts-style Hall County Courthouse, designed by Thomas Rogers Kimball and completed in 1904 in Grand Island, Nebraska

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public Domain
ID : 
8071630

View CC0 License

