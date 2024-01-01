https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071630Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text The upper reaches of the Beaux Arts-style Hall County Courthouse, designed by Thomas Rogers Kimball and completed in 1904 in Grand Island, Nebraska Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8071630View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5397 x 8095 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5397 x 8095 px | 300 dpi | 250.05 MBFree Download The upper reaches of the Beaux Arts-style Hall County Courthouse, designed by Thomas Rogers Kimball and completed in 1904 in Grand Island, Nebraska More