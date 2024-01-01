rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071709
An old police car next to the Court Motel accents the vintage ambience along the historic U.S. Route 66 as it winds through Carthage, a city in southwestern Missouri

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8071709

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

