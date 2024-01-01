https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071807Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Mural depicting Cuba's "Gold Star Boys" along the historic, mostly two-lane, U.S. Route 66 in Cuba, Missouri, named after the island of Cuba in 1857 for reasons that are murky today Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8071807View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 526 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1533 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8688 x 3805 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8688 x 3805 px | 300 dpi | 189.2 MBFree Download Mural depicting Cuba's "Gold Star Boys" along the historic, mostly two-lane, U.S. Route 66 in Cuba, Missouri, named after the island of Cuba in 1857 for reasons that are murky today More