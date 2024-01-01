https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071825Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Large sign on the wall of a business in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, welcoming visitors to the city on the Ohio River Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8071825View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 660 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1926 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 12336 x 6788 px | 300 dpiTIFF 12336 x 6788 px | 300 dpi | 479.2 MBFree Download Large sign on the wall of a business in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, welcoming visitors to the city on the Ohio River More