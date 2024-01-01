rawpixel
U.S. Post Office and Federal building, built around 1930 and recently purchased by GSA in…
U.S. Post Office and Federal building, built around 1930 and recently purchased by GSA in Clarksburg, West Virginia

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
View CC0 License

