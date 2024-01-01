https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071953Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Sign and an unexplained vintage Volkswagen Beatle displayed outside the Fat Daddy's Arcade in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, in the "Panhandle" portion of the state above the Gulf of Mexico Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8071953View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1101 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3213 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6024 x 6563 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6024 x 6563 px | 300 dpi | 226.3 MBFree Download Sign and an unexplained vintage Volkswagen Beatle displayed outside the Fat Daddy's Arcade in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, in the "Panhandle" portion of the state above the Gulf of Mexico More