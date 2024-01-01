rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071953
Sign and an unexplained vintage Volkswagen Beatle displayed outside the Fat Daddy's Arcade in Fort…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sign and an unexplained vintage Volkswagen Beatle displayed outside the Fat Daddy's Arcade in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, in the "Panhandle" portion of the state above the Gulf of Mexico

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8071953

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Sign and an unexplained vintage Volkswagen Beatle displayed outside the Fat Daddy's Arcade in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, in the "Panhandle" portion of the state above the Gulf of Mexico

More