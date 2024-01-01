rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072039
The colorful entrance to the Alvin's Island beachfront department store in Destin, Florida, a popular beach community in the "Panhandle" portion of the state above the Gulf of Mexico

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8072039

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

