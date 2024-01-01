rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072048
If you're not sure what category the seafood for sale at the Flagship Fish Market in Benton Harbor, Michigan, falls under, this large sign outside will inform you

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8072048

View CC0 License

