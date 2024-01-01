https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072241Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Black Lives Matter Art and signs during the 2020 Juneteenth Celebration on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8072241View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5792 x 8688 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5792 x 8688 px | 300 dpi | 287.97 MBFree Download Black Lives Matter Art and signs during the 2020 Juneteenth Celebration on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. More