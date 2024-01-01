rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072794
Well into America's automobile era, this horse-drawn Roman Candy wagon remained a beloved symbol of easygoing New Orleans, Louisiana
Well into America's automobile era, this horse-drawn Roman Candy wagon remained a beloved symbol of easygoing New Orleans, Louisiana

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8072794

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

