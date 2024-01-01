rawpixel
A remnant of the old Mule Trading Post, a former stop for souvenirs along a surviving section of the old, two-lane U.S. Route 66 in Rolla, a small city in south-central Missouri

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8072832

View CC0 License

