The Basilica of San Albino on the plaza of Mesilla (locally called Old Mesilla), a historic town adjacent to Las Cruces, the hub city of southern New Mexico

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8072840

View CC0 License

