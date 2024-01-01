https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072843Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Ornate balcony at Louisiana's Old State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, which dates to 1852 and served as the seat of state government for 80 years Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8072843View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 13831 x 10372 px | 300 dpiTIFF 13831 x 10372 px | 300 dpi | 820.88 MBFree Download Ornate balcony at Louisiana's Old State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, which dates to 1852 and served as the seat of state government for 80 years More