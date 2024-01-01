https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072927Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text An elegant bedroom inside the Riley County Historical Museum's Wolf House historical museum in Manhattan, Kansas Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8072927View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 14204 x 10652 px | 300 dpiTIFF 14204 x 10652 px | 300 dpi | 865.85 MBFree Download An elegant bedroom inside the Riley County Historical Museum's Wolf House historical museum in Manhattan, Kansas More