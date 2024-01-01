rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072927
An elegant bedroom inside the Riley County Historical Museum's Wolf House historical museum in…
An elegant bedroom inside the Riley County Historical Museum's Wolf House historical museum in Manhattan, Kansas

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8072927

View CC0 License

