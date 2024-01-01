rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Wintertime aerial view of downtown St. Paul, which--along with neighboring Minneapolis--is one of Minnesota's famous "Twin Cities." The focus is on the Roman Catholic Cathedral of St. Paul

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8073000

View CC0 License

