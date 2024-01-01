rawpixel
A portion of the Carhenge outdoor monument to automobiles near Alliance in northwest Nebraska, built…
A portion of the Carhenge outdoor monument to automobiles near Alliance in northwest Nebraska, built to mimic the world-famous Stonehenge prehistoric monument on England's Salisbury Plain

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

8073138

