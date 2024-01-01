rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8079773
The local chapter hall of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, or VFW, organization in the small town of Custer in southwest South Dakota

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8079773

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

