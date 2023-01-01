https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8088520Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextThree Graces png sticker, women dancing on stage, remixed from artworks by Raphael, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 8088520View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2667 pxCompatible with :Three Graces png sticker, women dancing on stage, remixed from artworks by Raphael, transparent backgroundMore