https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8093316Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text Sign for the Wolf Hotel in Ellinwood, a small town near Great Bend, Kansas Original public domain image from Library of CongressMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8093316View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 905 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2640 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5290 x 7013 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5290 x 7013 px | 300 dpi | 212.35 MBFree Download Sign for the Wolf Hotel in Ellinwood, a small town near Great Bend, Kansas More