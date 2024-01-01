rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8104163
The incredibly elaborate, and busy, trainyards in Lincoln, Nebraska
Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8104163

