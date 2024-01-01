rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8114729
One of two similar neon signs above Jayhawk Tower Business Center in downtown Topeka, the capital…
One of two similar neon signs above Jayhawk Tower Business Center in downtown Topeka, the capital city of Kansas

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8114729

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

