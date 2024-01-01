rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141045
Japanese rooster and family (1797) vintage painting by Itō Jakuchū. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8141045

View CC0 License

Japanese rooster and family (1797) vintage painting by Itō Jakuchū. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

