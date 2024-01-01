rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8141076
Japanese mice on rice cake flowers (1790s) vintage painting by Nagasawa Rosetsu. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8141076

View CC0 License

