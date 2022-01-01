https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8161551Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese dragon handkerchief in purple psd. Remastered by rawpixel. MorePremiumID : 8161551View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4398 x 4398 px | 300 dpi | 255.17 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4398 x 4398 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Chinese dragon handkerchief in purple psd. Remastered by rawpixel. More