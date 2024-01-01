rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228859
"Stations of the Cross" No. 11. "Jesus is Nailed to the Cross (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels.
"Stations of the Cross" No. 11. "Jesus is Nailed to the Cross (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8228859

View CC0 License

"Stations of the Cross" No. 11. "Jesus is Nailed to the Cross (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels.

