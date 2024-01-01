rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228864
The Blue Heron (Ardea coerulea) (1731-1743) print in high resolution by Mark Catesby. Original from the National Gallery of…
The Blue Heron (Ardea coerulea) (1731-1743) print in high resolution by Mark Catesby. Original from the National Gallery of Art.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
