https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228867
Architect's Drafting Room (1884, 1935&ndash;1942) by Perkins Harnly.
Architect's Drafting Room (1884, 1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8228867

View CC0 License

Architect's Drafting Room (1884, 1935–1942) by Perkins Harnly.

