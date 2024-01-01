https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228873Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoats Carrying Out Anchors to the Dutch Men of War (ca. 1804) by Joseph Mallord William Turner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8228873View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 941 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2745 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3212 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3212 px | 300 dpi | 26.27 MBFree DownloadBoats Carrying Out Anchors to the Dutch Men of War (ca. 1804) by Joseph Mallord William Turner. More