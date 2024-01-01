rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228874
David Burns's Cottage and the Washington Monument (1892) by Walter Paris .
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228874

View CC0 License

