https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228875
Crazy Quilt (ca. 1940) by Ruth M. Barnes.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228875

View CC0 License

