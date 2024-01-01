https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228882Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAlexander the Great Threatened by His Father (ca. 1700–1705) by Donato Creti. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8228882View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 885 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2271 x 3079 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2271 x 3079 px | 300 dpi | 15.25 MBFree DownloadAlexander the Great Threatened by His Father (ca. 1700–1705) by Donato Creti. More