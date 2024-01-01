rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Alexander the Great Threatened by His Father (ca. 1700–1705) by Donato Creti.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8228882

View CC0 License

