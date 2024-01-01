rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228884
Poor Artist's Cupboard (ca. 1815) by Charles Bird King.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Poor Artist's Cupboard (ca. 1815) by Charles Bird King.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228884

View CC0 License

Poor Artist's Cupboard (ca. 1815) by Charles Bird King.

More