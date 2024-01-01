rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228887
Colonel William Fitch and His Sisters Sarah and Ann Fitch (1800&ndash;1801) by John Singleton Copley.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Colonel William Fitch and His Sisters Sarah and Ann Fitch (1800–1801) by John Singleton Copley.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228887

View CC0 License

Colonel William Fitch and His Sisters Sarah and Ann Fitch (1800–1801) by John Singleton Copley.

More