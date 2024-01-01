rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228894
Christ at the Sea of Galilee (ca. 1740) by Alessandro Magnasco.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Christ at the Sea of Galilee (ca. 1740) by Alessandro Magnasco.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228894

View CC0 License

Christ at the Sea of Galilee (ca. 1740) by Alessandro Magnasco.

More