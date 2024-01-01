rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228895
Arthur Holdsworth Conversing with Thomas Taylor and Captain Stancombe by the River Dart (1757) by Arthur Devis.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8228895

View CC0 License

