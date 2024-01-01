rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228904
Family Promenade in the Park (1765&ndash;1766) by Pierre&ndash;Antoine Baudouin.
Family Promenade in the Park (1765–1766) by Pierre–Antoine Baudouin.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228904

View CC0 License

