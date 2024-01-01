https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228907Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPierre-Auguste Renoir's Oarsmen at Chatou (1879) painting in high resolution Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8228907View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 976 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2848 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3333 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 28.21 MBFree DownloadPierre-Auguste Renoir's Oarsmen at Chatou (1879) painting in high resolution More