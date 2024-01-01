rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228911
Pierre-Auguste Renoir's Bather Arranging Her Hair (1893) painting in high resolution
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pierre-Auguste Renoir's Bather Arranging Her Hair (1893) painting in high resolution

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228911

View CC0 License

Pierre-Auguste Renoir's Bather Arranging Her Hair (1893) painting in high resolution

More