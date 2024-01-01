rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228913
Eriocnemis cupreiventris (Coppery-vented Puff-Leg) print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and Henry Constantine Richter (1821-1902).

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8228913

View CC0 License

