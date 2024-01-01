rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228918
A Fashionable Young Woman Seen from Behind (ca. 1800–1803) drawing in high resolution by Carl Wilhelm Kolbe.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228918

View CC0 License

