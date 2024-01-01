rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228925
Chest Design (1935&ndash;1942) by Etna Wiswall.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chest Design (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8228925

View CC0 License

Chest Design (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall.

More