https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228925Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChest Design (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8228925View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 628 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1831 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2143 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2143 px | 300 dpi | 15.24 MBFree DownloadChest Design (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall. More