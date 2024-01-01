https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228927Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Naval Encounter between Dutch and Spanish Warships (ca. 1618–1620) by Cornelis Verbeeck. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8228927View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 415 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1209 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 1415 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 1415 px | 300 dpi | 9.76 MBFree DownloadA Naval Encounter between Dutch and Spanish Warships (ca. 1618–1620) by Cornelis Verbeeck. More