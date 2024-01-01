https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228936Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSide of Confessional Chair, (1935–1942) by Harry Mann Waddell. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8228936View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 943 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2751 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3220 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3220 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 23.82 MBFree DownloadSide of Confessional Chair, (1935–1942) by Harry Mann Waddell. More