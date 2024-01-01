rawpixel
Side of Confessional Chair, (1935&ndash;1942) by Harry Mann Waddell.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

8228936

Side of Confessional Chair, (1935–1942) by Harry Mann Waddell.

