https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228940
Colcha (1935&ndash;1942) by American 20th Century.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8228940

View CC0 License

